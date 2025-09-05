It seems Bollywood is sailing through troubled waters; none of the films released this year have managed to make a mark. In fact, Tiger Shroff's last film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, tanked at the box office. On Friday, September 5, 2025, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 will hit cinema halls. The trailer and teaser received mixed responses, with many viewers feeling it looked too similar to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Critics argue that Bollywood now needs fresher scripts, as the repeated formula of vengeance, romance, and explicit scenes has rendered B-town increasingly monotonous.

Baaghi 4, directed by A. Harsha in his Bollywood debut, has been given an 'A' certificate by the CBFC after undergoing 23 visual cuts and multiple audio modifications. The censor board flagged excessive bloodshed and violence, finding several portions objectionable.

Here's a breakdown of the cuts

A sequence involving frontal nudity was removed. Another scene showing a character standing on a coffin was ordered to be deleted entirely. A one-second shot of a cigarette being lit from a niranjan diya was cut. In the song Yeh Mera Husn, the board objected to Sanjay Dutt's character lighting a cigarette with an amputated hand, which was deleted. A scene of a knife being thrown at a statue of Jesus Christ was cut, along with the moment depicting the statue being hit and leaning after a punch.

The CBFC also toned down violent sequences. At three different points, scenes of throats being slit were deleted, along with shots of hands being severed and goons killed by swords. An 11-second sequence of excessive gore was removed, as well as a brutal depiction of a sword being thrust into someone's skull.

Audio changes included muting or replacing several terms:

The word "fingering" was replaced with a milder synonym. The slang "bhang b*a" was changed. In the dialogue "Bhai, tujhe condom mein hi rehna chahiye tha", the word "condom" was muted.

The original runtime of the film was 2 hours, 43 minutes, and 50 seconds. However, on August 29, the makers once again approached the CBFC to shorten the film further. The duration of 19 scenes was reduced, trimming an additional 6 minutes and 45 seconds. The final runtime now stands at 157 minutes and 5 seconds (2 hours, 37 minutes, 5 seconds).

Despite the censor hurdles, Baaghi 4 is tracking strongly at the box office ahead of its release. Early trade reports suggest the film has already earned Rs 2.83 crore in advance bookings (excluding block tickets). With block bookings included, the figure jumps to Rs 5.26 crore. Industry experts predict the actioner could open in double digits on release day.