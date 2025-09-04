Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are in full swing across Mumbai, and like every year, Bollywood stars are visiting pandals to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Among those spotted were Malaika Arora, Esha Deol, Madhoo, and Shilpa Shetty, among others have visited the famous pandal.

But apart from several VIP visits and Charan Sparsh darshan, Wednesday also saw comedian Samay Raina and his friend, Habitat owner Balraj Singh Ghai, at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja. They were accompanied by Shiv Sena leader Rahool Kanal during their darshan.

A video shows Samay and Balraj entering the crowded pandal under heavy police security. Amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya," they were seen making their way through the crowd for blessings. Their visit caught attention mainly due to Rahool Kanal's presence.

If you remember, Rahool Kanal had earlier led the attack on Ghai's Habitat studio during the Latents' controversy, but this time, he was seen facilitating their darshan.

Later, Balraj Ghai shared pictures on social media, thanking Kanal. He wrote: "With blessings of Bappa, we put down the past and move forward together into a brighter future. Thank you so much @rahulnarainkanal bhai, for taking me for this amazing darshan. This was the first time I visited Lalbaugcha Raja in my life. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Pudchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!"

His post clearly hinted at reconciliation and moving beyond past conflicts.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the trio's union; many slammed Rahool and mocked his presence.

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani also sought blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday. The couple was accompanied by Nita's mother and sister. A heartwarming video from their visit has surfaced online where Mukesh Ambani is seen applying a tilak on Nita's forehead as she smiles. The duo also held a part of a massive flower garland, which was placed around the idol's neck, followed by a money garland being offered to Lord Ganesha.

The first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja was revealed days before Ganesh Chaturthi. As per the official website, the last day for "Charansparsh Darshan" (touching the feet) is September 4, while queues for "Mukh Darshan" (idol viewing) will close from September 5.

Esha Deol and her cousin Madhoo Shah

Among other visitors, Esha Deol and her cousin Madhoo Shah also offered prayers at the pandal. Esha, who was being mobbed by the crowd, reportedly spotted Madhoo in the middle of the chaos. The cousins hugged warmly, sharing smiles and laughter as cameras captured their sweet reunion.