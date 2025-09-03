The vibrant festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated all across the world, with devotees immersed in festive spirits. Most celebs and commoners have kept Lord Ganesha's idol at home. Joining the Ganpati celebrations, celebs are often seen visiting Ganesh pandals and their friends' houses where Lord Ganesha has been welcomed.

Celebs like Ankita Lokhande, Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, among others, often keep Lord Ganesha's idol at home and invite their close friends.

On Tuesday evening, Ankita Lokhande hosted a get-together and invited most of her industry friends for Ganesha Puja. From Nia Sharma, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, among others, many visited Ankita-Vicky's abode for puja and celebration. Several videos and photos have gone viral showing Ankita and Vicky performing aarti, while Nia and Jasmin were seen grooving and clapping in front of the idol.

However, amid the many videos, one particular clip that surfaced on social media shows Nia and Jasmin chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya." Jasmin was seen insisting that her boyfriend, Aly Goni also chant, but he neither chanted nor reacted and kept looking sideways.

The video went viral, and netizens slammed Aly for not respecting Lord Ganesha. His silence triggered backlash, and people bashed him left, right, and centre.

On the other hand, a section of netizens came to Aly's rescue, mentioning that he was respectful enough to be present at the puja and that he doesn't need to chant, considering interfaith beliefs.

A user wrote, "He is not a good man. Jasmin is after him, I don't know why??"

Another wrote, "Itna uncomfortable feel ho raha h toh aaya kyu Jasmin ko sochna chahiye."

Defending him, others wrote, "Wrong.. she just pulled his cheeks when the word bhola was sung," and "What's wrong with people. Is chanting is the only way to respect the God? Can't we see how he is enjoying the festival. Stop bullying people in the name of religion."

Amid massive uproar on social media a day after on Wednesday, Nia shared a picture with Aly and wrote, "Being a part of someone's festivities is the utmost respect itself. And we celebrate Ganpati, Eid and every festival in India with the same fervour."

One comment pointed out, "We Muslims attend every Ganesh puja, Durga puja and Diwali party with grace and respect because we love our close people and friends and that doesn't mean that we have to chant mantras just because we are being part of every festival. In Eid we host non-Muslims friends with a feast and desserts but never force them to offer namaz or say kalmas."

Aly Goni won't say "Ganpati Bappa Morya" while his girlfriend, Jasmin Bhasin, offers namaz and visits Mecca and Medina, the holy Islamic sites, became the topic of discussion.

All you need to know about Jasmine and Aly's love story

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni reportedly fell in love during Bigg Boss 14. Despite coming from different religious backgrounds, their relationship has always enjoyed immense fan support. A few months ago, during an interview with The Indian Express, Jasmine addressed the criticism, saying, "The relationship is between the two of us, we have an understanding, we have had these conversations. We have reached a common ground, and we have accepted each other the way we are. We are sorted between us, so nobody's opinions matter. Still, if people give negative opinions that can affect our relationship, then shame on them."

She further added, "The world needs love and positivity. If two people are happy, others can keep their stupid opinions to themselves, and if they are so clever, they should focus on sorting out their own lives. This is our life, and we will figure it out."