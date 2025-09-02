Mumbaikars are soaking in the festive spirit of Ganapati, and celebrities have been flocking to each other's homes and pandals to seek the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Among the many visitors was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who continued her annual tradition of visiting the iconic GSB Ganpati pandal in Mumbai. This time, she was accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. Their visit drew huge attention, with several photos and videos from the pandal now going viral across social media.

Navigating through a sea of devotees, Aishwarya was seen holding Aaradhya close as they made their way toward the idol to offer prayers. Abhishek Bachchan, who often skips the visit, was not present this year either. After the darshan, the mother-daughter duo posed for a few selfies before leaving the pandal.

One viral clip shows a fan rushing in to take a selfie with Aishwarya. In the moment, Aaradhya turned her face away, allowing her mother and the fan to take the frame.

Another video captured Aishwarya smiling warmly and greeting devotees with folded hands as they approached the idol. Dressed in a white ethnic suit, with her hair left open, a delicate bindi, and bold red lipstick, Aishwarya looked graceful as always. Aaradhya was seen in a mustard yellow kurta set.

On Monday, Salman Khan too joined the Ganpati festivities by visiting Maharashtra's Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar's Ganpati pandal in Bandra. Several photos and videos of the actor have been circulating online, but one clip in particular caught attention, wherein Salman was seen running barefoot towards his car after the darshan.

In the video, shared by paparazzi, Salman appeared barefoot as he stood before Lord Ganesha's idol to offer prayers. He folded his hands, received prasad, and had a tika applied to his forehead. Surrounded by heavy security, bodyguards, and a convoy of cars, the actor attended the celebration in a casual checkered shirt paired with jeans.

Ashish Shelar also shared photos with Salman on his official X account. Along with the pictures, he wrote in Marathi: "Actor Salman Khan visited our Bandra West Public Ganeshotsav Mandal to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently featured in the latest L'Oréal Paris advertisement, in which she spoke candidly about how social media has become a yardstick for self-worth, with people measuring their value through likes, comments, and posts. Challenging this culture of external validation, she asserted, "I'm worth it, but what really decides that? The kind of pictures posted? The number of likes? Or is it the comments on social media? We have given such power to these things. The power to own our worth."

Work front

Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I and II. She hasn't announced her next project yet. On the other hand, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka vaar. He is also shooting for "Battle of Galwan."