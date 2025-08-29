After a day and a half of joyous Ganpati celebrations, it was time for celebrities to bid an emotional adieu to Lord Ganesha. Several stars were spotted taking their Bappa for visarjan with dhol, tasha, and dance, adding a dash of festive fervour to their devotion.

The Ambani family bid farewell to Antilia Cha Raja (Lord of Antilia) with a grand visarjan procession. A truck carrying the idol was accompanied by members of the Ambani family, their friends, and staff, while some family members chose to walk behind it. Many videos of Antilia Cha Raja's visarjan surfaced on social media.

In one of the clips, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were seen engaging in a playful flower battle. Radhika tossed flowers at Anant, who was seated on the front truck, and Anant responded by throwing marigold petals back at her. At that moment, Radhika's bodyguard, who had been sitting behind her, quickly stepped in to shield her from the flying flowers.

Another video showed Nita Ambani at the Ganpati visarjan convoy. Dressed in a pink traditional outfit, she was seen enjoying the festive procession.

Netizens, however, had mixed reactions to Radhika's "royal and delicate" vibes. Many mocked that flower petals could hardly hurt her. Another clip of Radhika zoning out also went viral she appeared lost in thought as the camera zoomed in on her face. Unaware that she was being recorded, she suddenly looked up and smiled once she realised the attention was on her. This led many netizens to conclude that she seemed sad or distracted.

Other videos featured the Ambani family, including Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, and Nita Ambani, performing aarti in front of the Ganesh idol, all dressed in traditional attire.

The Khan family, too, bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with great fervour. Salman Khan, along with Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, and their children, joined the visarjan celebrations with dance and devotion. Salman, the doting mamu, was seen adorably covering his nephew Ahil's ears to protect him from the loud dhol beats.