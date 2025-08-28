It's been a long time since power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a public appearance together. Ever since the birth of their daughter, Dua, on September 8, 2024, DeepVeer have largely stayed away from the spotlight, focusing on family life. On Thursday, the couple made a rare appearance in Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi, joining Mukesh and Nita Ambani at Antilia for Ganesh Puja, sans their daughter Dua.

The duo twinned in beige ethnic outfits, exuding grace and radiance. However, more than their divine darshan, it was Ranveer Singh's clean-shaven look that grabbed netizens' attention. Several photos and videos of the couple seeking blessings at Antilia Cha Raja have gone viral. In one clip, Ranveer and Deepika are seen bowing down at Lord Ganesha's feet, with Deepika lovingly gazing at Ranveer as she continues praying.

Another video shows Ranveer dancing energetically to Ajay-Atul's Ganpati bhajan Deva Shree Ganesha, living up to his reputation of lighting up every celebration with his trademark moves.

In another set of pictures, singer Harshdeep Kaur and her husband, Mankeet Singh, were seen posing with the star couple. Netizens were left awestruck by Ranveer's clean-shaven look and his upbeat dance moves at the Ambani residence.

For the unversed, the actor had sported a full-grown beard for over a year while shooting for his upcoming film, Dhurandhar, and his fresh look reminded many of his early vintage style.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Aditya Dhar's spy thriller Dhurandhar, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun. The film is slated to release on December 5. Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Allu Arjun and filmmaker Atlee.