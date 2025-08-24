Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Dua, on September 8, 2024. Much like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, the couple decided to keep their daughter away from the spotlight and have refrained from revealing her face.

During Diwali last year, Deepika had shared a small glimpse of her daughter, where the mother-daughter duo twinned in red. Since then, the couple has kept Dua out of the public eye. Months after her birth, they even invited paparazzi to their home and personally requested them not to photograph their little one, a request that was respected at the time.

However, on Saturday, a video of Dua went viral on social media. In the clip, Deepika is seen holding her daughter, who is dressed in a blue outfit. As a random person films them, baby Dua appears amused, but Deepika quickly grows upset and gestures to the individual to put the phone down and delete the recording. Despite her reaction, the video was uploaded and widely circulated online.

The incident sparked outrage among netizens, who slammed the person for insensitivity and for violating the family's right to privacy.

One user wrote, "Earlier it was with Virushka and now DeepVeer. Don't you all have some morals and ethics? Deepika is clearly not comfortable showing Dua's face, so can you please respect their privacy and stop sharing her pictures? Maintain some decorum."

While some fans criticised the invasion of privacy, others noted how the little one is a "carbon copy" of her father, Ranveer Singh.

Following massive backlash, the video has now been deleted from social media.

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Dhurandhar, which is slated to release in December this year. Meanwhile, Deepika has Allu Arjun and Atlee's next and Shah Rukh Khan starrer King lined up.