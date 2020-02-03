Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been one of the most loved Bollywood couples. The two have never shied away from being spotted together on dinner dates or B-town parties but in spite of being open about their relationship, they have never given any confirmation on them dating each other.

But over the last few days, seems like all is not well between the lovebirds. While talking about being in a relationship, Disha in an interview with Pinkvilla revealed about her personal life and said, "I have fallen in love at first sight too. For me, it's very important to fall in love. I love the feeling of butterflies on the first day. If I don't feel it on the first day, I feel it's not there. The only time I feel like a girl is when I'm in a relationship. I'm looking for someone, who makes me feel like a girl."

Disha locks lips with Aditya Roy Kapur

It was reported that Disha being a possessive girlfriend had a no-kissing clause in her relationship with Tiger Shroff but apparently she herself broke the clause while shooting for a scene in Malang where she is seen locking lips with her co-star Aditya Roy Kapur.

Disha on her relationship status

Disha along with her co-actor Aditya Roy Kapur appeared on an interview with Bollywood Life where they answered Google's most searched questions on them. It was when a question for Disha popped up which asked whether she was dating Tiger or not.

The actress's reply to the question will leave you stunned. She replied, "I wish. I have been trying my luck for many years. Of course, it's not working out." Aditya soon quipped in asking Tiger is "playing hard to get" and Disha said, "Yeah. Give me some tips."

Though there's no official confirmation about their relationship or about the couple parting ways but these latest developments have definitely given the necessary fodder to the gossip mongers.

Disha is currently promoting her upcoming 'Malang' that stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in the lead. 'Malang' is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

The film is scheduled to hit big screens on February 7. It has already created an immense buzz amongst the audience. Not only this, but there was a buzz that the two have performed an underwater kiss for the feature.