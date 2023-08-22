Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are busy shooting for Tiger 3. The stars will be back for the third instalment of the franchise and all eyes are on the powerful duo for the same. A video of Katrina Kaif allegedly shooting for a song sequence from the film has leaked online. In the footage, Kaif can be seen rehearsing the steps given by the choreographer.

Leaked footage

A number of background dancers are seen matching their steps, while the actress dances in the front. While Katrina's visuals are not exactly clearly visible, netizens were quick to conclude that the song she was practising for was – Mashallah 2.0.

"Damn her screen presence is going to be amazing!" wrote one user.

"Song shoot from #Tiger3 A dance number like #TigerZindaHai get ready for the Swagg & Style with #Katrina moves #YRF #SalmanKhan #KatrinaKaif," another user wrote.

Katrina - Salman Khan's last film together?

Social media was flooded with comments on how everyone has been waiting to see Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan together. Tiger 3 is all set to release in Diwali 2023. Post which, Salman Khan will begin the shoot of Karan Johar and Vishnu Vardhan's next where he will be seen playing an army officer. Earlier in the day, Salman left everyone stunned by making an appearance in a bald look.

Social media went berserk seeing the Dabangg Khan sport a bald look. Many were quick to jump and opine that the look must have been for Tere Naam 2. However, it was later revealed that the look is most probably for KJo and Khan's tie-up where he will be seen playing an army officer. Reports have stated that Salman will also get leaner for his role in the film.