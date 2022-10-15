Bollywood actor Salman Khan announced a new release date for his much-awaited film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. B-town's 'Bhaijaan' took to his social media handles to share the first poster of the film that gives us a glimpse of the actor's close-up where a part of his face is hidden behind a scarf.

Sharing the poster, Salman wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. #katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf."

As sson as the poster was shared, fans started reacting to the post and showered him with all their love. One user wrote, "Whoever made this poster deserves appreciation..#EkThaTiger, #TigerZindaHai, and now #Tiger3, every #SalmanKhan SOLO poster gives us GOOSEBUMPS! Bring it on."

Film release date pushed back

Asking for the teaser, another fan commented on the post, "Please release the teaser or a song for this Diwali. Eagerly waiting for this. Loved previous 2 movies. Hope this will be better than them." A third user said, "Truly a surprise, many best wishes for its new release date, great excitement for your action & spy thriller. Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited film and audience are eagerly waiting to see your most powerful & iconic on-screen character Tiger in theatres."

Earlier, Salman had announced that the action-drama will release on April 21, 2023. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actor wrote, "And the journey continues. Get ready for Tiger3 on Eid 2023. Celebrate Tiger3 with YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

However, the film release date has been pushed back and now it is all set for the Diwali release.

Tiger franchise

'Tiger 3 is the third part of the Tiger franchise. Directed by Kabir Khan, the first instalment of 'Tiger' franchise titled 'Ek Tha Tiger' was released on August 15 2012, which turned out to be a blockbuster, while the second installment titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai', helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was released in 2017 which was also a hit.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be reprising their characters of Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya Humaini respectively in the upcoming film, which will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Maneesh Sharma 'Tiger 3' will see Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.