Salman Khan's Tiger 3 seems to be losing its grip on the audience. While the film has been hailed as a blockbuster, the cringe worthy dialogues and predictable plot hasn't managed to woo over the critics. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry and some high-octane action sequences seem to be the only highlight of the film. Even SRK's cameo did nothing to add tadka to the film.

Tiger 3 BO collection

And with all this, the film seems to have dipping in audience's expectations overseas. As per a report in boxofficeindia.com, Tiger 3 collection dropped by 50% overseas on its first Monday. The report states that the film collected ₹ 41.66 cr over the weekend and ₹ 12.50 cr on day Monday. However, when it comes to India, Salman Khan's film has been wreathing havoc at the box office.

Tiger has continued to roar and how! As per reports, the film earned Rs 44 crore on Sunday and Rs 59 crore on Monday. The third instalment of the Tiger franchise made Rs 44 crore on Tuesday and Rs 22 crore on Wednesday. The film has managed to rake in Rs 169 crore so far.

Vicky Kaushal also heaped praise on the film and wrote, "2023 ka Diwali gift! What a great ride Tiger 3 is. Tiger, Zoya, Aatish. Many congratulations to Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Maneesh Sharma, YRF." In a recent interview, Salman Khan called Tiger 3, Katrina's career best. He added that she is more convincing as an agent than many of the action heroes of Bollywood.