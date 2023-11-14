Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 was released on November 12, this marks Bhaijaan's first Diwali release, Needless to say, Salman Khan has roared back and it witnessed a bumper opening at the box office. Fans of Bhai have given rave reviews of the film. However, a section of movie-goers was disappointed with the script and found it practicable. Nonetheless, Salman Khan's action-filled avatar has created a stir at the box office.

Salman Khan's Tiger has roaring success and has surpassed Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office on day 2.

As per a Sacnilk report, the film collected Rs 57.52 crore. On Sunday, it had collected Rs 44.5 crore. And its two-day collection is now more than Rs 102 crore.

A Look at Tiger 3 - India - NBOC - 1st Week

Sunday [Laxmi Pooja]

Hindi - ₹ 43.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.50 Cr.

Total - ₹ 44.50 Cr.

Monday [Amavasya]

Hindi - ₹ 58.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 1.25 Cr.

Total - ₹ 59.25 Cr.

Total

Hindi - ₹ 101.00 Cr.

Dubbed - ₹ 2.75 Cr.

Total - ₹ 104.00 Cr.

And this makes the film surpass the second-day collection of Jawan

SRK's Jawan's Day 2 collection

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was released on a Thursday and made Rs 74.5 crore on day 1. However, on day 2, it made Rs 53 crore. And cumulatively Jawan has so far made Rs.1100 crore at the worldwide box office.

About Tiger 3

'Tiger 3' follows 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'War', and 'Pathaan' in the YRF Spy Universe. The film sees Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles as Avinash and Zoya, respectively. While Emraan Hashmi has garnered positive reviews as an antagonist, Directed by Maneesh Sharma, 'Tiger 3' is produced by Aditya Chopra. The film has cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.