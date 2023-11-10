With merely 48 hours to go for one of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3. Fans have flocked to ticket booking apps and booked their tickets for the first-day first show of Tiger 3, which is set to release on Sunday, November 12.

Ticket price of Tiger 3

The Diwali treat from Bhaijaan for his fans is worth waiting for. The advance booking of the film began earlier this week and the ticket prices have been ranging from Rs 120 in the morning show (10:30 AM) in Mumbai on November 12 to Rs 1,600 in the evening and night shows at PVR.

As per BookMyShow, the earliest show to be seen in Mumbai is an IMAX one at 6:05 AM on Sunday, November 12 at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium, Lower Parel Mumbai.

CBFC has passed the Salman- Katrina starrer with U/A (unrestricted but with a parental discretion advisory for children under 12 years) certificate without any cuts.

Changes in dialogues and words with 0 cuts

Although there are no cuts, the makers were asked to make a few changes to its subtitles. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, a few dialogues in the film mention RAW (Research and Analysis Wing).

The certification body asked the makers to use the correct abbreviation, that is, R&AW, in the film instead of RAW.

The certification had further asked the makers to replace the words 'bewakoof' with 'foolish' and 'mashroof' with 'busy' in the film's subtitles.

After the makers made the necessary changes, it was awarded the certificate.

The cut list also mentions that 'the modification with respect to the National Anthem is retained as per request'.

As mentioned on the censor certificate is 153 minutes, and the duration of the film is 153 minutes, that is, the film's run time will be 2 hours and 33 minutes.