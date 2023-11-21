Salman Khan's Diwali release Tiger 3 kicked off with a great start at the box office but eventually slowed down after the first week. On day 9, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy thriller is all set to cross the 250 crore mark domestically and 400 crore mark worldwide. The Hindi occupancy is reported to be just 13 percent with nil revenues from Tamil Nadu and Andhra. As per the official numbers shared by YRF yesterday, the Gross Box Office Collection (GBOC) worldwide is 376 crore, with domestic GBOC at 280 crore and 96 crore overseas. The film opened to mixed reviews at the BO with praise for its action sequences, technical aspects and cast performances, but received flaks for its plot, soundtrack, and pace.

Made with a reported budget of Rs 300 crore, Tiger 3 is the fourth film from YRF's Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. In comparison with SRK's blockbuster Pathaan, Tiger 3 is likely to gross only half of it. Pathaan made a whooping 1000 crores at the box office smashing all the previous records. Salman's weak foothold in the overseas and South Indian markets is considered to be the key reason for the low total. ICC Cricket World Cup is another key reason for the low foothold in theatres. Despite cameos from Shah Rukh and Hrithik Roshan, the film is struggling to bring the audience to the theatres.

Meanwhile, while promoting the film at the ICC World Cup 2023, the Dabangg actor has hinted at reuniting with Katrina Kaif for the fourth instalment of Tiger. "And, you also saw from Tiger 1 to Tiger 3 na and that too at 57. Now wait for Tiger 4 at 60," he was quoted saying. Tiger 3 also features Emraan Hashmi and is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Up next in the YRF Spy Universe is War 2, which is currently in production, this will be followed by Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.