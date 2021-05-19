It was in late 2017 that To The Stars Academy of Arts and Sciences released two UFO videos that were allegedly shot in 2004. In the video, apparently captured by US Navy Jet cameras, a flying object was seen screeching across the skies at an unbelievable speed. Now known as the Nimitz UFO incident, this tic-tac flying object performed several maneuvers in the skies, and experts claim that this UFO defied all laws of physics as it moved through the skies.

As the mystery surrounding tic-tac UFO deepens, a former Navy officer has revealed that the technology seen in the famous UFO event is at least 100 to 1000 years ahead of the US arsenal.

UFO mystery deepens

In an interview given to CNN, retired US Navy chief Sean Cahil, who was master-at-arms on USS Princeton in 2004 revealed that the United States forces do not possess such technology at the moment.

"The technology that we witnessed with the tic-tac was something we would not have been able to defend our forces against at the time. What we saw on the tic-tac and what our officers described is the five observables. These indicate a technology that outstrips our arsenal by at least 100 to 1,000 years at the moment," said Cahil.

UFO attained a hypersonic velocity

Cahil also made it clear that the unknown UFO had no means of propulsion which humans could detect, and added that the flying vessel moved across the skies at hypersonic velocities.

"First of all the aircraft had zero control surfaces, it had no means of propulsion that we could detect. It moved at hyper-sonic velocities and it preceded the pilots to their cap point, so it seemed to have some knowledge of where the pilots were headed ahead of time," added Cahil.

As the mysteries surrounding the Nimitz UFO encounter continue, several netizens believe that the 2004 event is a strong sign of alien existence on earth. According to these people, an advanced alien species from deep space has been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years, and they even believe that governments and space agencies are covering up the existence of extraterrestrials.