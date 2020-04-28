The weather forecasters have predicted the chances of thunderstorms in parts of Maharashtra between 29-30 of this month. According to the sources, a shift in the wind convergence can be noted in Maharashtra and parts of the Western Ghats by April 29.

A warning on torrential rains and thunderstorms has been issued for districts including Pune, Nashik, Thane and in parts of Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur. These places are expected to witness thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds till April 30 (Thursday).

The weather reports also show chances of scattered thunderstorms that can continue up to the prescribed date throughout the city of Mumbai and its suburbs.

The agricultural and farming community in the state is totally dependent on the monsoon rains which is said to have its arrival by June 11. These are also important for water and power management activities.

The monsoon rainfall usually remains in the state until the month of September.

Torrential rains in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, torrential rains lashed in Bengaluru last week. The city woke up to thunder, lightning and heavy rain that lasted for more than an hour in some parts of the city.

Most of the regions in the city reported heavy accidents due to the unexpected downpour. The BBMP had opened a control room to receive complaints on the uprooting of trees and clogging of water in the residential areas.

A road caved-in and a wall collapsed inward 69 of Lakshmi Devi Nagar in Laggere. A total of 12 vehicles were reportedly damaged in the incident. Luckily, no causalities were reported although about 16 families had been shifted to a community centre as a precautionary measure.