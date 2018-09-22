Trust Yashraj Films to come up with the most-anticipated projects every year, and they never disappoint. Their upcoming magnum opus, Thugs of Hindostan, is no different. The announcement of their most exorbitantly expensive, action-adventure-fantasy film had left fans yearning for more. And now that the motion posters of the characters are being revealed one-by-one, it has almost become impossible to contain the excitement.

While the look of Dangal girl, Fatima Sana Shaikh, as Zafira blew us over, Amitabh Bachchan's look as Khudabaksh left us gasping for some breath. Both, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima's look proved what perfection really is. Though these two characters nailed the look to the t, it was Katrina Kaif's look as Suraiyya that left us a little perplexed.

Now Katrina's look seemed extremely sensational as expected. However, we couldn't stop ourselves from comparing her look to some of her previous item numbers. In hindsight, her look appeared to be just a concoction of Sheila (Tees Maar Khan) and Chikni Chameli (Agneepath). The way she has been dressed up in tight, revealing blouse and high-slit skirt, Katrina's gesture and andaaz is quite similar to what we have already seen her doing before.

Aamir Khan shared the motion poster of her character, by confessing his love for Suraiyya.

At a time when even new-comers are ready to experiment and take up drastic roles which can show a great deal of versatility in their look and acting, Katrina has been used to playing it too easy. Now, it's a known fact that there is probably no one in the country who doesn't go weak in the knees after looking at Katrina, but the fact that she has been hesitant to opt for challenging roles or extreme makeovers can't be denied.

In fact, if you take a look at her last few films, she hasn't done anything which would make us all sit upright and take notice. We are not denying that Katrina looks superb with her killer abs and that seductive gesture, but, we need to see her up in her game soon!