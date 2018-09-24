The makers of Thugs Of Hinduston have finally revealed all the first character looks of their ensemble cast - Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif - in the form of motion posters over the past week. The background score and the avatar may give you a feel of Hollywood's popular Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise but it still has managed to intrigue the fans who are now waiting for the film's trailer with bated breath.

While the first trailer of Thugs Of Hindustan will be released on Yash Chopra's 86th birth anniversary on September 27, take a look at who's playing who in the period drama.

The movie is expected to be a visual treat for the audience and take the scale and imagination to a whole new level.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindustan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The movie is set to release on November 8.

Meet the eccentric characters of Thugs Of Hindostan.

Amitabh Bachchan plays a fierce and the biggest thug of all - Khudabaksh.

Aamir Khan plays a goofy thug named Firangi who cannot be trusted at all.

Fatima Sana Shaikh is portraying the role of an 18th-century warrior - Zafira.

Katrina Kaif plays the role of an exotic dancer - Suraiyya.

Lloyd Owen plays the role of a cruel and merciless British officer - John Clive.