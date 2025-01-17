Vijay Sethupathi, who turned 47 today, is one of the most beloved stars in Kollywood. He is well known for his diverse and versatile roles in films across the industries.

The man is known to be far away from controversies, but a throwback to when the Makkal Selvan got into trouble for using a sword to cut his birthday cake.

Back in 2021, Vijay was highly criticized for setting a bad example among his followers for cutting his birthday cake with a sword. However, he later apologized for his actions and shared a long note on his social media handle.

The post was originally published in Tamil as he swore to be more cautious in the future with his actions.

The controversy started when he posted a photo from his 43rd birthday celebration. Explaining the context, he said that he was working on director Ponram's film, where a sword played an important role in the film.

Since the birthday celebration included Ponram and the team, he used the sword as part of the celebration. He acknowledged that his gesture set a bad example and assured everyone that he would be more careful in the future.

He said, "Three days ago, a photo that was taken during my birthday celebration has become a controversy now. In the photo, I cut my birthday cake with a sword. I am going to act in director Ponram's film, in which the sword plays an important role. Since I celebrated my birthday with Ponram and the team, I used the sword to cut my cake. Many pointed out that this is a bad example. From here on, I will be careful".

Police had detained many people who were seen using swords to cut their birthday cakes or for other occasions.

Vijay Sethupathi gave us an unforgettable performance in the film Maharaja directed by Nithilan Swaminathan. The movie collected big numbers and did wonders at the box office and featured Anurag Kashyap in a prominent role. His upcoming films include Ace.