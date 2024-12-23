China is one such country that celebrates Indian films like no other, especially Telugu and Tamil films. Dangal was the most loved Bollywood film of 2015, followed by Bahubali: The Beginning.

The Tamil suspense thriller Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, was the most celebrated film of 2024, which was a massive blockbuster at the box office.

Maharaja earned over Rs 100 crores gross. The Nithilan Saminathan directorial received applause for its screenplay and unique storytelling skills. Recently, Maharaja was released in China, and the thriller struck a chord with the Chinese audience.

The movie is thoroughly enjoyed by Chinese audiences, and it surpassed the mighty Baahubali 2 to emerge as the all-time highest South Indian grosser in China. Maharaja has earned Rs 86 crores gross in this territory and is racing towards the three-digit mark, and if the sources are to be believed, it would also break the record of Bahubali.

In the top Indian grossers in China, Maharaja stands in the tenth position. Maharaja's worldwide collection is currently around Rs 193 crore, which will soon surpass the Rs 200 crore mark. The film has a stellar cast, including actors like Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, and Divyabharathi in pivotal roles.

Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy are the joint producers of this movie under the banners of The Route, Think Studios, and Passion Studios. Ajaneesh Loknath is the music director.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi is busy promoting Viduthalai 2 which hit the screens on December 20. The collections in the Telugu states have been dull while it has been doing well in the Tamil states. Also, recently, the actor opened upon rejecting RC16 not for having a good story but for not having a great character.