S Sreesanth, the Indian cricketer who was allegedly involved in the IPL spot-fixing scandal inhaled a breath of relief yesterday when the honorable Supreme Court revoked his life ban imposed by the BCCI. At this moment, we took you to those old days when Sreesanth alleged that Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni did not support him during the time of crisis, thus spoiling his cricketing career.

Sreesanth made these comments during an interview given to Republic TV a few years back. During the interview, Sreesanth revealed that he felt disappointed to see Rahul Dravid standing with the Rajasthan Royals franchise, despite sharing the dressing room with him for many years during his tenure in the national side.

Sreesanth added that then Indian skipper MS Dhoni too did not respond to his emotional message after he was arrested in the spot-fixing case.

"I was sad that Rahul Dravid stood by Rajasthan Royals and didn't support me despite knowing me well. I messaged MS Dhoni, sent him an emotional message. But he didn't respond too," said Sreesanth during the interview.

In the same interview, Sreesanth had alleged that he was made a scapegoat, as many names taken by the Delhi Police in association with the spot-fixing scandal are still playing IPL, and even in the national side.

Sreesanth now believes that the recent Supreme Court order to revoke his life ban will help him to make a comeback soon. In a recent interaction with media, Sreesanth expressed his hope to play this year's Scottish League, and he urged BCCI to take a quick decision before the stipulated 90 days time frame given by the Supreme Court to the cricket board.

After the judgment, Sreesanth's wife Bhuvaneswari also shared her excitement, and she revealed that her husband has finally got justice from the Indian judiciary. She also added that Sreesanth has started vigorous practice to make a strong comeback.