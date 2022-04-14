The Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2' has debuted to critical acclaim, garnering blockbuster reviews from around the world. In terms of grandeur, here's a reimagining of what Prashanth Neel envisioned as a director for the most popular franchise.

Blast from the past: Prashanth Neel's interview post the huge success of 'KGF: Chapter 1'

Director Prashanth Neel, who previously discussed the success of KGF- Chapter 1, stated that he was only able to deliver his holy grail due to the overwhelming support of his producers and lead actor Yash.

Speaking of Yash and KGF-1 producer Vijay Kirangandur, Prashanth had said, "The duo didn't restrict themselves to being just an actor and a producer, but took on entrepreneurial roles".

Prashanth Neel's regret:

Prashanth Neel, who is now well-known in the pan-India circuit, stated that not thinking of 'KGF' in two parts at the start of the project was a mistake. Prashanth Neel stated in an interview following the release of KGF 1 that he did not begin the project with a sequel in mind.

"It wasn't until I was making it that I realised it could be done in more than one part. We did a lot of brainstorming after that realisation before deciding on 'KGF 2' "Prashanth Neel had previously stated.

KGF was a film that caused quite a stir when it was released. The chapter 2 has been released today, and there has been a lot of buzz about it. See the trailer, which has received 253,383,538 views so far: