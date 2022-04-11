The fans of KGF: Chapter 2 were shocked when the news of Ananth Nag, who played the role of a narrator in the part 1, was replaced by Prakash Raj in the movie. Since then, there have been lots of rumours about Raj stepping into the shoes of Nag.

Finally, Rocking Star Yash and director Prashanth Neel have broken their silence about the development in separate interviews. Read on what they said:

Neel's Comment

Prashanth Neel: I am disappointed over Anant sir not being part of KGF 2, but it is his personal decision. I cannot go and drag someone to be part of the movie. So, we came up with a new plot. He has to tell you why he didn't want to be part of KGF 2. It won't look good if I talk about it. We respect it. He is such a legend of the Kannada film industry and people know him all over the world. Beyond this I don't know what else I can tell you.

Here's What Yash Says

Yash: He has not been replaced by Prakash Raj sir. Please watch the movie you will understand.

Ananth sir is like my father figure. I came to the industry holding his hands. His contribution to KGF 2 is huge. He brought a lot of dignity to the movie.

It is a personal choice to stay out of KGF 2. I think you need to ask these questions to the director who will be in a better position to explain.

Ananth Nag had played the role of as Anand Ingalagi, the author of El Dorado, the controversial book that details the supposed true events of Rocky's uprising in the cult.

Meanwhile, the KGF: Chapter 2 is set for the big release worldwide on April 14. The advance booking for tickets has already started and tickets are selling like hotcakes.

The second part has become bigger and better with the inclusion of Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.