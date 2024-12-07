Fahadh Faasil's role in Pushpa as the villain character named Bhanwar Singh is surely an iconic one and also one of the best characters played by the actor. As Pushpa 2 is raking in good numbers at the box office, Fahadh Faasil's old interview with Anupama for Film Companion has been going viral yet again on the internet.

Talking to Film Companion, Fahadh Faasil opened up about Puspha's impact on his filmography. He replied by saying, "No, I don't think Pushpa did anything for me. I told Sukumar sir that. I don't have to hide it. I have to be honest.

Fahadh Faasil further said that he is not disrespecting the film or anyone, but people are usually expecting some magic to happen from him after Pushpa. The Aavesham actor said that Pushpa was the result of a magnificent collaboration and his love for the director Sukumar.

Showing his love for the Malayalam film industry, Fahadh said, "My stuff is here in Malayalam cinema, very clearly. That's... That's one." With his usual humble nature, Fahadh said that he doesn't consider himself a Pan-Indian actor, and he is only concerned with the fact that his movies are doing good business. He also said that he doesn't believe that Pushpa will take him to another level, and he didn't believe that the film would achieve pan-Indian status.

Fahadh Faasil played the character of Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in both Pushpa 1 and Pushpa 2. The Malayalam audiences are not so happy with his lesser portrayal in the film. The film was released on December 5th worldwide.

On the other hand, fans of are also disappointed with the portrayal of Fahadh in the film. It is very unfortunate that such a versatile actor was not given a proper role and was least respected for his skill.