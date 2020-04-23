The 2000 Oscars saw a rather uncomfortable and cringe-worthy scene when Angelina Jolie kissed her brother James Haven on the lips. The actress is now famous for her philanthropy, acclaimed films, motherhood, and humanitarian causes, however, it is hard to ignore this one episode that made headlines back in 2000.

While the kiss ignited rumours of incest and made people cringe at the sight, there could, in fact, be a reason behind it. Jolie has always been known for her wild relationships and erratic life decisions before she met Brad Pitt, but that one day was particularly hard on her.

Cis Rundle a close friend of Angelina's mom Marcheline, revealed that the brother-sister duo had in fact spent entire day at the hospital. Cis said, "The day she kissed Jamie at the Oscars, it was the first day Marcheline was treated for cancer. They left the hospital together and got ready together."

She also added, "Nobody in the world knew that they spent the day in the hospital. It was like, 'Look where we're at now.' But the world saw something incestual. It was meant to be 'Here we are.' They only ever had each other. They had a very tight relationship with each other and their mother."

Cis has known Angelina her whole life and even took care for her for eight years when she was a child. Talking about Angelina's childhood, Cis added, "She was a wild child. I knew she was always going to be a force to be reckoned with."

A troubled Angelina also struggled with self-harm as a child and used to dip her finger into the wax. Cis reported that "She just liked that little bit of pain. She liked that edge."

The actress has now come a long way forward and is a mom to six beautiful kids. She also maintains a close relationship with her brother.