Angelina Jolie is as well known for her humanitarian endeavours as she is for her acting skills. The Hollywood actress and mother of six is also a Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. In a recent chat with Surgeon General Dr Nadine Burke Harris in a video conference for Time Magazine.

The 44-year-old actress, who is a guest editor with the magazine, expressed her concern over the current global situation. Talking about the mental repercussions of the Coronavirus pandemic Jolie said, 'I think it is so important that people hear that. To love each other, check-in with each other.'

She also urged people to 'Be there, be a support group, keep your eyes open whether you are a teacher or a friend.'

I really do hope people hear this, and they do reach out

Jolie who is also Brad Pitt's ex-wife continued to say, 'I really do hope people hear this, and they do reach out, and they do pay more attention, and they are not sitting in a moment when they think, well maybe, but it's not my business.'

Speaking to Dr Harris on how she started her humanitarian journey, Jolie mentioned how she spent a lot of time crying and writing in her journal. This is when she met a grandmother who told her, 'I don't need you to cry. I need you to help me.'

Discussing the increase in domestic abuse since the lockdown, Dr Harris also pointed out "All you have to do is be there for a person. All you have to do is believe them when a victim comes forward."

She further added, 'You don't have to fix it, you don't have to solve it. You don't have to worry about not being enough. You just have to be willing to be there and listen and to be that shoulder and those open arms.'