Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is known for her charitable endevours, donations, and humanitarian deeds. The mother of six is leaving no stone unturned to do her bit in the current coronavirus pandemic too.

Jolie announced a donation of USD 1 million to battle child hunger amid covid-19 global crisis. She donated the sum to an organization called No Kid Hungry that is working tirelessly to feed underprivileged children.

Jolie gave out a statement in which she said, "As of this week, over a billion children are out of school worldwide because of closures linked to coronavirus. Many children depend on the care and nutrition they receive during school hours, including nearly 22 million children in America who rely on food support."

She applauded the organization's efforts as he continued her statement saying, "No Kid Hungry is making resolute efforts to reach as many of those children as possible,"

No Kid Hungry is a part of a bigger organization run by Billy Shore. Shore was also recorded as saying, "People from all walks of life have risen to the unprecedented challenge of feeding hungry kids during a global pandemic.

He further revealed, "I've heard stories of heart-breaking need and immense creativity, but above all persistence—a sense that we won't let any barrier stand between a child and the healthy meals they need."

Angelina Jolie is not the only celebrity to come forward in these trying times. Recently, Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation donated USD 5 million to coronavirus causes. Arnold Schwarzenegger also donated USD 1 million. Power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have also donated USD 1 million to organizations like Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

It's times like these days that strengthen our faith in humanity. Kudos to this celebrities for coming forward to the rescue of those affected the most during this pandemic.