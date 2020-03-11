In an article for Time Magazine, Angelina Jolie revealed that her daughters Zahara and Vivenne had recently had major surgeries. The mom of six, penned a piece as the contributor editor of the magazine sharing health details of her two girls.

Jolie wrote, "They know that I am writing this, because I respect their privacy and we discussed it together and they encouraged me to write. They understand that going through medical challenges and fighting to survive and heal is something to be proud of,"

While details of Zahara's medical condition are not yet clear, Vivenne is known to have had a hip surgery.

Jolie wrote the letter from the hospital itself on the occasion of Women's day and shared that the girl's "brothers were there for them, supportive and sweet".

She further wrote, "But on this International Women's Day, writing from the hospital, I find myself focusing on my daughters for a moment, and all that I have learned from them and other young girls I have met around the world."

Jolie who was previously married to Brad Pitt has had life changing surgeries herself. The actress had opted for a double mastectomy in 2013 after learning that she had an 87% chance of suffering from breast cancer.

Jolie wants the story of her girls to be an inspiration for various women out there.

"And my message to girls is, fight on, little ladies. Your care for each other will be a large part of your way forward. Hold your nerve. Know your rights. And never let anyone tell you that you are not precious and special and, above all, equal."

The 44 year old actress and Brad Pitt who recently parted ways have six children together, Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (15), Shiloh (13) and the 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.