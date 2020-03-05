While Brad Pitt has been garnering attention with his successful run of awards this season, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie has managed to stay away from the spotlight.

The 44-year-old actress was spotted out with daughters Zahara and Vivienne as they hit up a performance of Cirque du Soleil's acrobatic show, Volta.

They even posed with the cast of the show and its member Paola Fraschini shared a picture on social media with the actress smiling all the way with the team. She captioned the post as, "Ok.. I've never thought I could meet Angelina Jolie! She came to see the show...What a beautiful soul."

Meanwhile, Brad is totally grabbing the spotlight

Brad has been getting praise from all corners for his role in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He won a Best Supporting Actor prize for the film at the SAG Awards and even made fun of his failed marriages by saying, "Let's be honest. It was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch. Big." Not to miss, his camaraderie with first wife Jennifer Aniston, 51, who was in the audience.

In fact, he missed the BAFTAs but still made up when his co-star Margot Robbie gave Brad's prewritten speech on his behalf. It read as, "Hey, Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement," adding a shout-out to Angie and their children by saying, "This is for my kids who color everything I do. I adore you."