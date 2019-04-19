Akshaye Khanna might not have a number of awards kept at home, but nobody can deny the fact that he is one of those rare gems we don't generally find in the industry that often and that easily. A powerhouse of brilliant acting and versatility that knows no bounds, Khanna is known for breathing life and a new angle to whatever role he plays.

Though we don't get to see him in many movies these days, there was a time in the early '90s when the actor would regularly essay pivotal roles. And not just that, the man with the unfiltered attitude also made many startling revelations and statements which were too hot for the industry to cope with. One such statement was his choice of going on a date with Jayalalithaa.

Before venturing into the political world and becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa had worked in southern films and was a leading, well-known face.

On Simi Garewal's chat show – Rendezvous with Simi Garewal – Akshaye Khanna opened up his heart and said he would want to go on a date with the politico. Akshaye had said, "I would date Jayalalithaa. There is a lot there that intrigues me. She's very secretive."

Not just that, when Simi told him that Rishi Kapoor had said about Akshaye, "Akshaye is such a gifted actor, but he has a serious attitude problem", Akshaye had calmly replied, "So does he!"

Akshaye Khanna was recently seen in The Accidental Prime Minister which is a movie based on the life of former PM Manmohan Singh. Prior to that he had worked in Ittefaq and Mom, both of which won him rave reviews for his phenomenal performance.