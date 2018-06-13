Throwback pictures make one nostalgic. Some of them might make you miss the good old days while some can be quite embarrassing as well.

One such picture has come up on social media that shows Shah Rukh Khan and Gulshan Grover trying to kiss a 'female' Aamir Khan.

The photo was taken during the shooting of Aamir's 1995 film Baazi. Aamir appears in the disguise of a woman in one of the scenes in the movie. While fans were amazed to see how convincing Aamir looked as a woman, this photo suggests that even Shah Rukh and Gulshan were smitten by the beauty of the female version of Aamir.

It may be mentioned that SRK had also played a woman in one of the scenes of the movie 'Duplicate'.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Aamir are gearing up for the release of their respective films. SRK will next be seen in the movie Zero that presents him playing the character of a dwarf. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Zero is slated to be released on December 21.

On the other side, Aamir is all set to appear with his big project Thugs of Hindostan. Set on the backdrop of pre-independence era, the movie is an action drama and also features Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Thugs of Hindostan will hit the screens on November 7.