Leonardo Di Caprio is an award winning Hollywood actor that many people look up to and aspire to be right now. But the actor who lobbies for various climate emergencies in the present times was a part of a different lobby back in the 90s.

The Titanic star was a popular face and name in the 90s. His stardom, money, and good looks were hard to ignore for women. He carried quite the reputation in Hollywood back then and was a part of a shocking group named, 'Pussy Posse.'

The group included many of DiCaprio's famous Hollywood friends like Tobey Maguire, David Blaine, Jay Ferguson, Josh Miller, Ethan Suplee, and Scott Bloom. As the name suggests, the group was all about chasing women and sleeping with as many women as they could. In fact, there is also a rumour that DiCaprio had once bet Tobey Maguire that he could sleep with six Victoria's Secret models.

These boys were more than just womanizers. They also made a movie together. In 1998, DiCaprio and Maguire made and starred in a flim, Don's Plum. The film was considered so misogynistic and horrible that the actors decided to later block its release. The film had been written, directed, and produced by the Pussy Posse.

Pinterest

The Posse also allegedly propositioned actress, Elizabeth Berkley once. This was a time when Berkley was in a relationship with actor Roger Wilson. The group kept making advances at her to attend a party with them but she kept turning down their offer. Things got so awkward that Wilson had to intervene and ask the buys to back off.

Leo and the other actors have sure grown up to be better versions of themselves. They have also reportedly renamed themselves as the Wolf Pack, as they think that's a more respectable name for them, given their age and work experience.