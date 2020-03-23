Kendall Jenner seems to be taking some time off social media in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The model could very well be in self-quarantine. So, in the absence of new posts by the reality star, we decided to take a look back at some of her hottests posts.

We have chosen one of Kendall's hottest and most sultry posts to Instagram, may be ever. In the snap, Kendall is completely nude, the tasteful pic is in black and white and her chest has been censored in accordance with Instagram's policies. But even then Kendall looks absolutely gorgeopus in the snap. This pic certainly proves why Kendall is one of the most famous models in the world.

Reportedly, Kendall Jenner recently featured in a star-studded ad campaign for the Giambattista Valli collaboration with H&M.

'I love the dramatic yet accessible silhouettes; they make me feel powerful and effortless, which is what being fabulous is all about, in my opinion,' Kendall gushed of the collection to Harper's Bazaar. 'It's also the personal touches throughout the collection that make me really connect to the pieces. It's like wearing a little piece of Giamba himself,' she added.

Kendall has proved before that when it comes to business and fashion, she is not shy in shedding her clothes. The model has used her reality TV fame to carve out a successful career as a model. But it looks like Kendall isn't content with just modelling. The Kardashian clan is known for their business sense. Kendall shares her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister, Kylie. You can check out the pic here: