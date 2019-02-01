We have to say, that is some throwback. Katharine McPhee shared an adorable pic of herself with none other than the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Apparently, the actress, who will make her West End debut in Waitress, paid tribute to this British milestone in her career with a social media throwback that will have you reaching for your tea and crumpets.

Reportedly sharing a photo of herself as a pre-teen alongside Meghan Markle, McPhee wrote, "Meghan and I did musicals together as kids. She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me. #TBT."

Apparently, Markle and McPhee both originate from Southern California and have spoken openly about how their childhood experiences doing theatre shaped them. We have to say, the pair looks so young and starry-eyed in the pic. And it certainly looks like they had no idea how successful they would be and where they would end up. Meghan Markle is now married to Prince Harry and is expecting a baby in a few short months. Katherine McPhee is also branching out in her career, the singer will be flexing her theatrical muscles with her role in Waitress.

Apparently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to the West End, having recently gone to see Hamilton, so maybe the Duchess of Sussex will reunite with her old school chum for a slice of pie and some sugar, butter, flour.

You can check out the pic here: