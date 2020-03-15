Emily Ratajkowski has come a long way as a model and as a businesswoman. Emily has been quite active on Instagram, posting scintillating snaps of herself quite frequently.

Lately, Emily has been focused on promoting her Inamorata line, but the sultry and sizzling snaps and videos keep on coming. Though there has been no slowing down on her part in posting snaps, we thought we would look back at some old posts of the successful model.

Emily adopted the hand-bra for this particular video and we have to say, she kills it. This is a promotional post for her Inamorata line. Emily could be seen in orange leggings and nothing else in the video. She is topless, with only her hands covering her chest. Emily looks gorgeous as she works the camera. She captioned the post: @inamoratawoman

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be taking her Inamorata brand very seriously. The post comes after the Vogue model urged her followers to get out and vote on Super Tuesday: 'A Democracy means one person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections,' she said. She added that she voted in California via absentee ballot for @berniesanders! She went on to say that for far too long the political establishment has sacrificed the interests of the people for those of corporations and billionaires.

Emily highlighted many serious issues by saying that the United States is a country with the highest incarceration rate in the world, an environmental disaster on the country's hands and millions of people in insurmountable debt who've been denied fundamental human rights like health care and education.

Emily Ratajkowski has been using the social media platform to promote her swimwear line Inamorata. Her huge social media following is sure to make her huge profits, and we have to say, you go girl. Emily has been keeping herself busy with the brand.

Emily has also been using her following and her social media presence to spread a message of woman empowerment. Emily Ratajkowski is keeping herself busy with her brand and her movie career. Although, it looks like she might be focusing her modelling career on Inamorata more than any other brand as it should be, but there is no denying that Emily is a sought after name in the world of fashion. And before you know it, she might have her own empire. You can check out the video here: