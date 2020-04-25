Demi Rose has made quite the career for herself on Instagram. The model has built quite the fan base for herself on the social media platform with her sultry snaps.

Demi has used Instagram to her advantage by posting sultry and sizzling snaps that seem to entice those that come to her Instagram account.

So, we thought we should take a look at one of the hottest posts in the model's collection on Instagram. These snaps in particular sure might set pulses racing.

In the first snap, Demi can be seen posing completely topless in a hat and jean shorts that are more bikini bottoms than shorts. Her hands cover her assets as she seems to look into the distance.

In another snap, the model has her back to the camera showing off her derrière. Demi sure looks gorgeous in the snaps.

Demi recently helped those in need by posting a video in which she announced that she was giving away 5000 $. We have to say, that is quite generous of Demi.

Demi sure knows how to make her fans come back for more. Demi is no stranger to rocking risqué looks in public. Demi Rose has been gaining quite the following on Instagram. The model has been trying to make a name for herself and it looks like she is making great strides in her career.

Demi Rose shot to fame after she was romantically linked to Tyga, Kylie Jenner's ex. But now it looks like Demi is trying to leave that claim to fame behind her. However, she has managed to leverage that notoriety to launch herself as a model.

So far, she has about 9.2million followers. Quite the following. Demi has been keeping herself busy. Demi Rose looks gorgeous and she is working hard to capitalize on it, posting scintillating snaps whenever she can and taking one modelling assignment after another.

Despite her work, the model insisted to MailOnline she sticks to her 'healthy' routine and she admitted nuts are the fattiest foods she eats.

Demi went on to say that her figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing she eats that her body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. And that is why she revealed that she abstains from eating birthday cake. Eating healthy sure is working out for Demi, these pics are proof of that. You can check out the pics here: