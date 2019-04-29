Demi Rose sure knows how to turn up the heat. The model teased fans with a sultry shot of herself in a white robe. Peeking from underneath the robe were hints of her ample assets that she is not shy about flaunting.

In the caption, she wrote: 'Loving Tunisia so far' followed by a smiley face emoji.

Demi has quite the number of fans on Instagram. She has a following of about 8.9 million people. Her Kylie Jenner looks aside, another reason Demi shot to fame was that she was linked to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's ex Tyga. That exposure has gained Demi a huge following on social media, especially Instagram where she is known to display her incredible curves in a number of risque ensembles.

Speaking to MailOnline in an exclusive chat in September, Demi said: "I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it's hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine...Everyone says I'm the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter."

Demi Rose sure keeps busy on social media, working hard to make a name for herself apart from being the Kylie Jenner lookalike or Tyga's ex. The teasing pic will sure have fans in a frenzy.

Speaking to The Sun, she revealed: "Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films." You can check out the pic here: