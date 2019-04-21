Demi Rose is at it again. The Instagram model's looks have been likened to Kylie Jenner and she has ridden that comparison to fame.

The model turned up the heat when she posted a pic of herself in a skimpy bikini. Demi Rose worked the camera after slipping into the tiny leopard print two-piece. A scanty top was all that covered the star's ample assets and perky cleavage, as she shot a sultry look to the camera that was sure to set pulses racing.

In a contemplative caption, Demi told her fans: 'Try not to catch feelings.'

Her Kylie Jenner looks aside, another reason Demi shot to fame was that she was linked to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's ex Tyga. That exposure has gained Demi a huge following on social media, especially Instagram where she is known to display her incredible curves in a number of risque ensembles.

Speaking to MailOnline in an exclusive chat in September, Demi said: "I try to keep as healthy as I can. With travelling, it's hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine...Everyone says I'm the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter."

Well, all that healthy eating sure seems to be paying off. Demi Rose recently revealed that a move to LA could be in the works due to her acting desires.

Speaking to The Sun, she revealed: "Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films." You can check out the video here: