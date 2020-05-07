Met Gala is a great event for fashion. Daring gowns, loud makeup, and over the top accessories, the Gala is never boring. Every year fans wait for the top looks to hit the news, so that online forums can start their debates on the best and worst dressed celebrities. The Met Gala has been cancelled this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Since no celebrity will walk down the red carpet in 2020, here's a throwback to the most iconic moments from the Gala.

Rihanna in John Galliano, 2018

This all white look by Rihanna was the talk of the town in 2018. With an ethereal dress and matching head gear, Rihanna sure turned all heads and made a bold fashion statement.

Cardi B in Thom Browne, 2019

Although this one sparked many memes online, it also proved what a hit this outfit was. Bold, dramatic, and unforgettable, Cardi B's choice of fashion will be remembered for many years to come.

Kim Kardashian West in Mugler, 2019

Kim's figure hugging outfit looked nowhere close to being comfortable but sure made the headlines. The wet hairdo and super-tight corset flaunted all her right curves.

Jared Leto in Gucci, 2019

Jared Leto scared and impressed fashion critics at the same time. He was quite experimental in a red floor length outfit and the choice of accessory deserves a standing ovation at the least.

Princess Diana in Dior, 1996

The queen of elegance and princess of hearts impressed fashion critics in a subtle blue gown and matching rubies. Far from the loud choices of today's times, Princess Diana's simplistic look stands out among the rest.

Priyanka Chopra in Dior, 2019

The list is incomplete without this last outfit. Daring, different, and unapologetic! Priyanka surprised everyone in a never seen before avatar. Her hairdo, gown, and makeup were all point with the theme.