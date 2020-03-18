The Metropolitan Museum of Art or as we know it, the Met Gala has been postponed until further notice.

The Met Gala was scheduled for May 4 earlier but because of the growing pandemic of coronavirus, the event has now been postponed indefinitely. The news came after two employees at the Met reported symptoms of Covid-19.

The celebrity-filled gala is hosted by Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and has taken place every year since 2005. The event is a fundraiser that is conducted for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art to mark the launch of the spring exhibition.

The museum sent an email to their employees on Sunday announcing that they 'will remain closed through Saturday, April 4.' The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also announced that a gathering of 50 or more people is strictly not advised for the next eight weeks.

All programs, events through May 15 cancelled or postponed

A spokesperson of the museum announced, "in deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be cancelled or postponed."

2020's exhibition was supposed to revolve around, 'About Time: Fashion and Duration' and would have been sponsored by the world-famous luxury brand, Louis Vuitton. The theme for the costumes would have depicted the history of fashion from 1870 to 2020.

The Met Gala has gained immense popularity around the world and has seen some of the most daring, unique, and bold outfits worn by global celebrities. Our very own Bollywood divas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone have also graced the red carpet in the last few years.

The Gala had raised $15 million from 550 guests last year. This year, the Gala would have with co-hosted by Nicolas Ghesquière from Louis Vuitton, Hollywood actors, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Stone is also a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador.