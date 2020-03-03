Ever since the royal 'Megxit' of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, there have been speculations on whether the former actress will resume work. The latest rumours around the block were whether or not she is attending this year's, Met Gala.

Fans are going to be disappointed to know that Meghan Markle will not be attending Met Gala 2020. Despite news that the Duchess of Sussex will be attending New York City's famous and prestigious event, we may have to wait another year to see an appearance.

Reuters

Hello! reported that Markle will not be present at the star-studded gala. Interestingly the rumour was first picked up by The Sun and widely shared across British tabloids. The Sun is also one of the tabloids that the Duke and Duchess are suing for spreading false news stories about the royal family.

Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list?

As per the initial claims, a source had leaked details of Meghan Markle's plan to attend the Met Gala this year with British Vogue's editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful. The Sun had reported," The Met Gala is for the Who's Who of show business. Naturally, Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward's team are excited that the two will go together. Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood."

Reuters

The Duchess had earlier worked with Enninful for her cover, Forces of Change September 2019 in the British Vogue issue. Sources now say that both Meghan and Harry are busy with their non-profit work commitments. They will also be seen finishing up their final official duties as senior members of the royal family and begin with their personal commitments only after April 1.

The royal couple has advised their fans and the media to only refer to their official website, sussexroyal.com to keep track of their endeavours. Their team also pointed out that 'Spring 2020' is when fans can expect to see 'their digital channels (will be) refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you."