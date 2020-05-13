Bella Thorne is not shy when it comes to showing off some skin. And she has done so plenty of times in the past. So, we will be taking you back at some of her sultriest snaps. In this particular snap, Bella appears to be topless as she poses in front of a mirror.

Bella holds up her phone for the sizzling selfie. She has her hands over her chest protecting her modesty. She looks gorgeous int he snap.

Bella accessorised her look with a bunch of necklaces and bracelets adorning her neck and her wrists respectively. Her hair was tied back in pigtails. She also wore a few rings on her fingers.

Bella recently took to Instagram to show off some shocking pics of herself. Bella Thorne showed off her acne before makeup covered it up. The somewhat gross revelation was quite brave on her part.

Bella seems to have been trying to make the most of her quarantine time. Bella had quite the eventful 2019.

The actress has been wearing many hats lately. Juggling the roles of an actress and a porn director being some of them. Bella Thorne reportedly earned accolades for directing several short films. She also launched a new cannabis line, and publishing a New York Times bestselling book, among other things last year.

But 2020 might be very different for Bella. The actress had recently opened up about her troubled life on social media and how she can't blame anyone but herself. 'What is wrong with me? Why do I always need Validation from everyone but mostly men,' she said.

She certainly seems to be doing better. Though she still seems to be posting revelatory snaps to her Instagram. We have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pic here: