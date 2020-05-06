Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently announced that the two are expecting their first child together. These two love birds also celebrated the mom to be's 25th birthday a few days ago. Things seem great right now, but their relationship has had some rocky moments.

Gigi was first spotted with Zayn soon after her break up with Joe Jonas. The two are known to have met at the American Music Awards after-party in 2015. Just days later, Zayn fueled rumours after posting a selfie in Gigi's glasses. The two soon came out holding hands in a public appearance to confirm rumours.

Their romance obviously did not go down well with Joe Jonas who soon unfollowed Gigi on social media. He also deleted an old picture that he had uploaded with Zayn. He further said, "I think it's interesting that she moved on so quickly. I mean, it was definitely very quick."

The new couple was soon the talk of the town starring in music videos, couple cover shoots, and making Met Gala appearances. Gigi also wore a 'z' necklace once. But things were not meant to be for long and the two soon parted ways. Fans and media were torn by the news of their split when Gigi shocked everyone with a 'z' necklace again. Yolanda Hadid also posted a picture of the two hugging each other and captioned it as, #family.

The couple went ahead to date for two whole years before suddenly calling it quits in 2018. They both posted their statements on their social media informing fans of their decision.

Hence began the never-ending saga of breaking up and getting back together. In 2019, Zayn posted a tweet, "@GiGiHadid love you."But Gigi took another turn and started dating, Tyler Cameron from 'The Bachelorette'.

Thankfully, as 2020 began, the two were spotted again, before finally revealing the big news of their pregnancy. These love birds have definitely had some twists and turns but all seems good in the hood now.