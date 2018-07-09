Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier, who became an overnight sensation after her winking act in a song went viral, is laughing all the way to the bank. Ask why: the actress, who is now popularly known as the Mollywood's winking girl, has reportedly been paid a hefty amount for her first commercial ever.

Earlier, it was learnt that the 18-year-old girl from Thrissur was charging about Rs 8 lakh per post on social media. She also has a PR manager who handles her interviews and sponsorship deals. And now reports state that the newcomer was paid around Rs 1 crore by a brand for the endorsement commercial. Her current Instagram followers stand at 6.2 million.

"She shot for the commercial on Friday morning. It was a heavily guarded shoot, as it marks her debut in the national ad-space. We have been informed that she has been paid around Rs 1 crore to endorse the brand. That's a huge sum for a newcomer," a brand expert was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

After the Oru Adaar Love actress became an internet sensation, she started getting several offers from Bollywood. But she said that she would not be able to do any other films until August as they have not completed shooting her debut Malayalam film yet.

The makers of the Omar Lulu directorial decided to give her a prominent role in the film soon after her short clip went viral on the internet. Earlier, she was supposed to appear in a small role in the film. She had posted a thank you note for her fans and well-wishers on Instagram for showering her with immense love and making her a star out of the blue.

It was also reported that she was being considered to be a part of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh but eventually the rumours turned out to be false. And now if the latest reports are to be believed, Priya Varrier has finally bagged a Bollywood project and the announcement for the same will be made soon.