"He is like a slithering reptile, he can hide as well as attack the enemy," the intriguing trailer of Vikram's Cobra starts with these lines. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the trailer looks promising and has created a good social media buzz. The high-octane action thriller is all set to hit screens on August 31. Here we bring you some quick sneak-peak about the film:

Vikram will appear as a mathematic genius who disguise as a normal school teacher. From the trailer, it looks like Vikram's character hallucinates leading to more twists and turns. The ace actor will appear in 25 different avatars for the film with a significant portion shot in Russia. In many places, the film marks a tribute to Vikram's iconic character Ambi from Anniyan.

The film marks the onscreen debut of cricketer Irfan Pathan. Playing the lead antagonist, Pathan will appear as Aslan Yilmaz, an Interpol agent from Turkey. The film has been in the making for almost three years. Another key highlight of the film is AR Rahman's soulful music which is likely to make it more thrilling.

Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame and Mrinalini Ravi play the leading ladies. The star cast also includes Roshan Mathew, Miya George, KS Ravi Kumar, and others. There is a buzz that Vikram and Ajay are likely to team up for another project post the release of Cobra. Meanwhile, the I actor is also awaiting the release of his most-hyped Ponniyin Selvan I directed by Mani Ratnam.