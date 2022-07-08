Popular Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram suffered a heart attack. The actor has been now admitted to a hospital in Chennai, India Today reported.

According to the report, the health condition of Vikram is still unknown. The news of Vikram's sudden ailment has sent a wave of sorrow among his fans, and everyone is praying for a speedy recovery.

A Times Now report stated that the actor suffered a heart attack yesterday, and he underwent angioplasty at Cauvery Hospital.

Vikram was supposed to attend the teaser launch of his upcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan today at 06.00 PM.

Meanwhile, several close sources to the actor, on social media platforms, revealed that the actor is fine, and he has been admitted to the hospital due to a high fever.

(This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates)