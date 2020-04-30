Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kumis look like the perfect family. They met on the sets of their famous show, 'That 70s Show' and later became sweethearts. This may sound like the ideal love story, but the reality is a bit different.

Before Ashton entered marital bliss with Mila, he was married to Demi Moore. At 40, when Demi met Ashton, she had been divorced from Hollywood actor Bruce Willis and was already a mother to three. Ashton was only 25 at the time, but that did not stop the two from falling in love.

In her book, Demi revealed how she left at the time, "I was a 40-year-old who had a big life. And Ashton's adult life was just beginning -- I didn't see all that because I was inside of it. I just felt like a 15-year-old girl hoping somebody liked me."

Talking about Ashton, she said, "He loved my children -- it wasn't something he feared. He seemed to be comfortable with the enormity of the ex-husband. I mean, you know, I felt like I was not coming with baggage, I had trunks." Two years into their relationship Moore found out she was pregnant and had lost the baby at 6 months. This crushed her deeply.

Her life was further toppled when 8 years into her relationship she learnt of Ashton's cheating. She mentioned the incident in her book, "He admitted it right away. And I think my response was, 'Are you f------- kidding me?'"

She also talked about Ashton's desire for a threesome in her book. "I put him first. So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn't say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be." She also added, "There were two different people we opened our relationship to, and they didn't have bad intentions. They were good people, but it was still a mistake."

The two have parted ways since and lead separate lives now. While Demi is quarantining with her daughters and ex-husband, Bruce, Ashton is enjoying marital bliss with Mila.