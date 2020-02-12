Dil Raju, who co-produced Sarileru Neekevvaru with Mahesh Babu and Anil Sunkara, said to be thinking of second marriage. The producer is feeling lonely after his wife Anitha passed away three years ago.

Dil Raju's Anitha died of a cardiac arrest in the second week of March 2017. He has a daughter named Hanshita Reddy, who is already married and living in her marital home. The buzz in the Tollywood circle is that that he is remarrying. The rumours about this piece of info are doing round even though neither the producer nor anyone from his team has commented on it.

It is reported that the producer apparently felt lonely and has expressed his wish to remarry to his close aides. They have reportedly encouraged the idea. However, we will have to wait for the official confirmation from the producer himself, according to Deccan Chronicle.

Dil Raju set to enter Bollywood

Dil Raju is one of the noted film producers and distributors from the Telugu film industry. He is the smartest and most successful filmmaker in Tollywood at this moment. He owns the production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. He has produced over 50 movies in Telugu and distributed hundreds of films. He is now set to enter Bollywood with remakes of Nani's Jersey and F2 starring Varun Tej and Venkatesh.

Dil, Arya, Bommarillu, Parugu, Mr Perfect, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Yevadu, Sathamanam Bhavati, Nenu Local and Fidaa are some of his successful productions. Dil Raju has also National Film Award and the Andhra Pradesh state Nagi Reddy-Chakrapani National Award for his contributions to popular cinema.