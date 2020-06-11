A 3-year-old boy fell into a nullah in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Thursday (June 11) afternoon. A massive rescue and search operation has been launched by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) team and divers of the Indian Navy to trace the kid.

Reportedly, the Mumbai fire brigade is also present on the site of the incident and has initiated a search and rescue operation using ropes, nets, hook anchors and kayaks. The incident happened near the Pant Nagar police station, Savtribai Phule Nagar, Galli Number 6 at Ghatkopar (East).

A chief of fire brigade reportedly said that the episode came to light when a call was made to emergency responders around 12:17 pm about a kid falling into a nullah in Ghatkopar, following which a flood response team first arrived at the spot by 1:23 pm and started a search operation.

According to reports, the child has been identified as Hussain Hameed Sheikh, aged 5. People living nearby say that the boy was playing with his brother near the nullah when the incident happened. He then slipped and fell into the drain.

The child's brother hurried back home and notified his mother who made efforts to save the child but failed, which is when a distress call was made to the authorities.