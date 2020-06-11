Adding to the crisis of Mumbai, a massive fire broke out at the city's popular Crawford Market area on Thursday, June 11. The fire left the locals of the area panic-stricken.

The ground floor of the market was the first place to get affected due to the fire incident and the fire is confined in four of the commercial spaces. No injuries and causalities have been reported at the time of filing the report.

As soon as the news spread, the Mumbai Fire Brigade swung into action and dispatched about six fire engines and three jumbo tankers to the spot and the fire-fighting operation is underway according to Mumbai Fire Brigade Chief Prabhat Rahangdale.

The incident took place at around 6:15 pm and was first reported by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. The fire department has graded the incident as 'Level Two' type.

Mumbai's Crawford Market area is a popular spot and the locals throng the market often. It has been around since the British time and has shops selling household items such as vegetables, fruits, poultry, imported food items, etc. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station is situated at walking distance from the market.

Medical staff and police personnel are present at the spot in case there is an emergency.

This is a developing story and more inputs are awaited.